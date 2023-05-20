Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PTC worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of PTC by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. abrdn plc grew its position in PTC by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in PTC by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in PTC by 567.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

PTC Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $134.21 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.97 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.69 and its 200 day moving average is $126.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $2,810,797.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,505,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,603,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,969 shares of company stock valued at $72,667,315 over the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Stories

