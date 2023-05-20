Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 48,748 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,748 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARDC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 99,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%.

(Get Rating)

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.