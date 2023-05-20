Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,159 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $282.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

