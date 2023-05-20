SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SITC opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SITE Centers Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,918,000 after buying an additional 344,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SITE Centers by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,055,000 after buying an additional 163,201 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,130,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after buying an additional 700,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,031,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,469,000 after buying an additional 1,361,282 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,662,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after buying an additional 117,449 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.