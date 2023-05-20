SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.
SITE Centers Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SITC opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.
