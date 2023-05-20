Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLX. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

TSLX stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

Insider Activity at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,900 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,869.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, insider Michael Graf purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,900 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 252,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 565,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 100,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

