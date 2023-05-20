Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $784.23

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 784.23 ($9.82) and traded as high as GBX 816 ($10.22). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 800 ($10.02), with a volume of 304,091 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($14.52) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

Smart Metering Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 783.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 808.64. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,409.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Smart Metering Systems Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 7.56 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is 27,272.73%.

In other news, insider Tim Mortlock bought 16,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 745 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £120,049.30 ($150,381.19). In related news, insider Tim Mortlock purchased 16,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 745 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £120,049.30 ($150,381.19). Also, insider Miriam Greenwood purchased 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.41) per share, with a total value of £20,487.28 ($25,663.64). Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Metering Systems

(Get Rating)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.