Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,668.93

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,668.93 ($20.91) and traded as high as GBX 1,715.50 ($21.49). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,704.50 ($21.35), with a volume of 555,729 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.67) to GBX 1,860 ($23.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.92) to GBX 1,845 ($23.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.67) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,677.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,669.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57,033.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133,333.33%.

In other Smiths Group news, insider Karin Hoeing acquired 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,688 ($21.14) per share, for a total transaction of £3,257.84 ($4,080.97). 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

