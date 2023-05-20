Softcat (LON:SCT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,268.32

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,268.32 ($15.89) and traded as high as GBX 1,325.20 ($16.60). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,315 ($16.47), with a volume of 156,145 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SCT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.79) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Friday, April 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Softcat alerts:

Softcat Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of £2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,535.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,276.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,245.73.

Softcat Cuts Dividend

Softcat Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Softcat’s payout ratio is currently 4,629.63%.

(Get Rating)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.