Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.33

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.33 and traded as high as $9.13. Software Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 213 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STWRY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

