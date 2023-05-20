SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SEDG. Barclays lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.37.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $295.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.