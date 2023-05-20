Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $40.52 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $189,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,391.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $189,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,391.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,399,076.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 814,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,361,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,693. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Stories

