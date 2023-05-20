Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stake Lifted by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.69 and its 200 day moving average is $85.58. The company has a market cap of $120.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $99.15.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

