Sourceless Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $525.18 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $525.18 million and approximately $285.44 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00025959 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,966.55 or 0.99983268 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02581081 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

