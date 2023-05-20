SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $63.32 on Thursday. SouthState has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,095.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 24,900 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $2,085,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,813.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,930 shares of company stock worth $4,125,195 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SouthState by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SouthState by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in SouthState by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

