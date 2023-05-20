Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,728 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

