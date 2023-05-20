Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Director Robert L. Graves Sells 350,000 Shares

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $6,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,342,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,831,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

SOVO opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.58.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SOVO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after acquiring an additional 629,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,538,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,022,000 after acquiring an additional 467,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 67.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,125,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,812 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.