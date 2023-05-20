Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Given a C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SDE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities downgraded Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.42.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.60. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$9.43 and a 12 month high of C$16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.24.

Spartan Delta Cuts Dividend

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$321.88 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 1.9382423 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

