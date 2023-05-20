SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.03

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 203447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile
SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.