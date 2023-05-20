Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on June 8th

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.1%.

SPB opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

