Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on June 8th

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.1%.
Spectrum Brands Stock Up 1.3 %
SPB opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.
