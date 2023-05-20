Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

SAVE opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently commented on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 55,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

