Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $44.93.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.38). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. The business had revenue of $183.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 938.4% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

