St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JOE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,101. St. Joe has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.27.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,138,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at $920,382,960.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Praetorian PR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth $33,666,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth $26,027,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,584,000 after buying an additional 561,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $12,836,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,239,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

