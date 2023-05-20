St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
St. Joe Price Performance
JOE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,101. St. Joe has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.27.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Praetorian PR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth $33,666,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth $26,027,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,584,000 after buying an additional 561,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $12,836,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,239,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on St. Joe (JOE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.