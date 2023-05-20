Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Eli Casdin Purchases 800,000 Shares

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) Director Eli Casdin purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,832,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eli Casdin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Eli Casdin purchased 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $472,500.00.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAB opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. Standard BioTools Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62.

Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 135.30% and a negative return on equity of 2,049.96%. The company had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the 4th quarter valued at $10,035,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,349,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About Standard BioTools

(Get Rating)

Standard BioTools Inc engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.