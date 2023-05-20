Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Longbow Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.8 %

SWK stock opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $122.00.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $7,514,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 656.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

