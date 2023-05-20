Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) CEO Richard Kenneth Jr. Coleman Purchases 25,000 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) CEO Richard Kenneth Jr. Coleman purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $20,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,223.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Star Equity Trading Up 2.4 %

Star Equity stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.