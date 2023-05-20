Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,356 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $190,270,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7,806.6% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,985,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.03.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

