STASIS EURO (EURS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,383.69

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $132.42 million and approximately $2,383.69 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

