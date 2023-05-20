Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $97.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,364,000 after acquiring an additional 510,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after acquiring an additional 994,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,451,000 after acquiring an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

