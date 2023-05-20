Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:STC opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.11. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $57.11.

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,183.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STC. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 211.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

