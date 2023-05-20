Stifel Nicolaus Raises Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$15.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$6.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$362.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.59.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$211.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$205.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post 1.4956522 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Total Energy Services

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

