StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CDNA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 562,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,508. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. CareDx has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 25.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $44,765.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 540,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,585,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,456 shares of company stock valued at $92,877 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 527.2% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 38.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,094 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 549.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,164,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after buying an additional 985,010 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after buying an additional 914,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 57.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after buying an additional 844,624 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

