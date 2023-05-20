StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRUS. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.92.
Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,061. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average of $87.73.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,288,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,733,000 after purchasing an additional 66,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,357,000 after purchasing an additional 160,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,841,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
