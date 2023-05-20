StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
DRRX has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
DURECT Stock Up 23.0 %
Shares of DRRX stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,202. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. DURECT has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $9.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 118.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 5,370.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
About DURECT
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
