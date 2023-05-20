StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

DRRX has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of DRRX stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,202. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. DURECT has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. DURECT had a negative net margin of 187.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 118.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 5,370.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

