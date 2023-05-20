StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FHI. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.5 %

Federated Hermes stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.05. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $749,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $749,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $1,373,128. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after purchasing an additional 161,585 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 86,477 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 64,675 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Further Reading

