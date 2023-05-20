StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $644,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,216,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,353,000 after purchasing an additional 190,688 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,591,000 after purchasing an additional 629,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.