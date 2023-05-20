StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

GoPro stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,207. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. GoPro has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $7.05.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $34,129.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,374.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GoPro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,539,000 after buying an additional 410,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 27.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

