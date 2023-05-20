StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.17.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.10. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $30.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

LiveRamp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 348.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 40.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

