StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.17.
Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.10. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $30.74.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.
