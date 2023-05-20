StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Qurate Retail to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Trading Down 21.0 %

Qurate Retail stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.