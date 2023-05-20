StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

RCKT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,891. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,678.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $105,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

