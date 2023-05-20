StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
SALM stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.21. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.92.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
