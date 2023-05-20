StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

SALM stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.21. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Salem Media Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Verdad Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 85,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

