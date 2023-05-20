StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TGLS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $43.97 on Thursday. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.16 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 23.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Tecnoglass news, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $8,647,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tecnoglass news, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $8,647,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $11,655,730.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

