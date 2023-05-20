StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Stock Up 5.9 %

TRVN opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.50) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Trevena by 72.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trevena by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

About Trevena

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.