StockNews.com Downgrades Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

WD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $115.19.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.01 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.22%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $22,893,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,617,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,363,000 after acquiring an additional 247,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 170.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after acquiring an additional 227,577 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 206,042 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 307.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 149,081 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

