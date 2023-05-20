StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SRCE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

SRCE stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.91. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,676.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,495 shares of company stock worth $107,888. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in 1st Source by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 105,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

