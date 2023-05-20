StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

NYSE:COE opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.67. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.