StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.
51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance
NYSE:COE opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.67. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $9.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 51Talk Online Education Group (COE)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.