StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.
AC Immune Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.59.
About AC Immune
AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.
