StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

AC Immune Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

About AC Immune

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in AC Immune by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 325,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 50,524 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in AC Immune by 720.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 52,616 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AC Immune by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,082,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AC Immune by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 729,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 78,366 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

