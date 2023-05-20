StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

Acushnet Trading Down 4.6 %

Acushnet stock opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $54.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.12 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acushnet news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,806.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,806.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,250. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 238,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 405,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

