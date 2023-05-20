StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGRO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of AGRO opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $371.62 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,305,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at $17,981,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $13,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,015,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,142,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after acquiring an additional 725,546 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming, Sugar, Ethanol and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing and marketing of rice, production and sale of raw milk, and other dairy products.

