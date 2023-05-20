StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $143.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,833 shares of company stock valued at $51,272,220 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

