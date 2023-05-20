StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $5.38 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

